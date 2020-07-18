2642 E. Adams

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

WELCOME HOME!! Charming 2 bed / 1 bath in Carson!! Driveway parking included. Laundry room with Washer / Dryer included free of charge. Don't Miss Out! Will Go Fast!! Recently upgraded, this front home features a cozy living room and a spacious family room with wood flooring. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter top, custom built cabinetry and tile flooring. Close proximity to freeways, schools and shopping centers. Hurry this won't last!



***Pets Are Welcome // Breed Restrictions May Apply***

**ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED**



**This property is ready and available for self showings. You can register too see it at your own convenience via the website at Harborpm.com. After you see the property you are eligible to apply.**



***For information on the application process please call Christina at (310) 831-0123, or text at (310) 200-5584***



----***Pets Are Welcome***

**Owner Pays All Utilities**



**This property is ready and available for self showings. You can register too see it at your own convenience via the website at Harborpm.com. After you see the property you are eligible to apply.**



***For information on the application process please call Christina at (310) 831-0123, or text at (310) 200-5584***



----Appliances included are oven/range.---Appliances included are washer/dryer, Oven/Range, Stainless Steal Refrigerator/Dishwasher---