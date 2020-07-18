All apartments in Carson
Find more places like 2642 E. Adams.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carson, CA
/
2642 E. Adams
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:33 PM

2642 E. Adams

2642 East Adams Street · (310) 294-8722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carson
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2642 East Adams Street, Carson, CA 90810
Carson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1415 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
WELCOME HOME!! Charming 2 bed / 1 bath in Carson!! Driveway parking included. Laundry room with Washer / Dryer included free of charge. Don't Miss Out! Will Go Fast!! Recently upgraded, this front home features a cozy living room and a spacious family room with wood flooring. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter top, custom built cabinetry and tile flooring. Close proximity to freeways, schools and shopping centers. Hurry this won't last!

***Pets Are Welcome // Breed Restrictions May Apply***
**ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED**

**This property is ready and available for self showings. You can register too see it at your own convenience via the website at Harborpm.com. After you see the property you are eligible to apply.**

***For information on the application process please call Christina at (310) 831-0123, or text at (310) 200-5584***

----***Pets Are Welcome***
**Owner Pays All Utilities**

**This property is ready and available for self showings. You can register too see it at your own convenience via the website at Harborpm.com. After you see the property you are eligible to apply.**

***For information on the application process please call Christina at (310) 831-0123, or text at (310) 200-5584***

----Appliances included are oven/range.---Appliances included are washer/dryer, Oven/Range, Stainless Steal Refrigerator/Dishwasher---

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2642 E. Adams have any available units?
2642 E. Adams has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2642 E. Adams have?
Some of 2642 E. Adams's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2642 E. Adams currently offering any rent specials?
2642 E. Adams is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2642 E. Adams pet-friendly?
Yes, 2642 E. Adams is pet friendly.
Does 2642 E. Adams offer parking?
Yes, 2642 E. Adams offers parking.
Does 2642 E. Adams have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2642 E. Adams offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2642 E. Adams have a pool?
No, 2642 E. Adams does not have a pool.
Does 2642 E. Adams have accessible units?
No, 2642 E. Adams does not have accessible units.
Does 2642 E. Adams have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2642 E. Adams has units with dishwashers.
Does 2642 E. Adams have units with air conditioning?
No, 2642 E. Adams does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2642 E. Adams?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd
Carson, CA 90745
Union South Bay
615 E Carson St
Carson, CA 90745

Similar Pages

Carson 1 BedroomsCarson 2 Bedrooms
Carson Apartments with GymsCarson Dog Friendly Apartments
Carson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Santa Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAMarina del Rey, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CAHawthorne, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALakewood, CABellflower, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity