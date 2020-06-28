All apartments in Carson
Find more places like 241 E 220th Street 1/4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carson, CA
/
241 E 220th Street 1/4
Last updated September 27 2019 at 3:36 AM

241 E 220th Street 1/4

241 East 220th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

241 East 220th Street, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single family home. Washer/Dryer hook-ups, attached 2 car-carport

Subject is 241 1/4 East 220th, 2nd house in from street

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 E 220th Street 1/4 have any available units?
241 E 220th Street 1/4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
Is 241 E 220th Street 1/4 currently offering any rent specials?
241 E 220th Street 1/4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 E 220th Street 1/4 pet-friendly?
No, 241 E 220th Street 1/4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 241 E 220th Street 1/4 offer parking?
Yes, 241 E 220th Street 1/4 offers parking.
Does 241 E 220th Street 1/4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 E 220th Street 1/4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 E 220th Street 1/4 have a pool?
No, 241 E 220th Street 1/4 does not have a pool.
Does 241 E 220th Street 1/4 have accessible units?
No, 241 E 220th Street 1/4 does not have accessible units.
Does 241 E 220th Street 1/4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 E 220th Street 1/4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 241 E 220th Street 1/4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 241 E 220th Street 1/4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd
Carson, CA 90745

Similar Pages

Carson 1 BedroomsCarson 2 Bedrooms
Carson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarson Apartments with Garage
Carson Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles