All apartments in Carson
Find more places like 23319 Anchor Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carson, CA
/
23319 Anchor Avenue
Last updated October 15 2019 at 6:15 PM

23319 Anchor Avenue

23319 Anchor Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

23319 Anchor Avenue, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom, 2 bath available for rent in Carson. This unit is equipped with Washer and Dryer, one private parking spot and plenty of street parking.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23319 Anchor Avenue have any available units?
23319 Anchor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
Is 23319 Anchor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23319 Anchor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23319 Anchor Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 23319 Anchor Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 23319 Anchor Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 23319 Anchor Avenue offers parking.
Does 23319 Anchor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23319 Anchor Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23319 Anchor Avenue have a pool?
No, 23319 Anchor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 23319 Anchor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23319 Anchor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23319 Anchor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 23319 Anchor Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23319 Anchor Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 23319 Anchor Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd
Carson, CA 90745
Union South Bay
615 E Carson St
Carson, CA 90745

Similar Pages

Carson 1 BedroomsCarson 2 Bedrooms
Carson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarson Apartments with Garage
Carson Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles