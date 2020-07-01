Rent Calculator
Home
/
Carson, CA
/
23319 Anchor Avenue
Last updated October 15 2019 at 6:15 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
23319 Anchor Avenue
23319 Anchor Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Carson
Location
23319 Anchor Avenue, Carson, CA 90745
Carson
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom, 2 bath available for rent in Carson. This unit is equipped with Washer and Dryer, one private parking spot and plenty of street parking.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23319 Anchor Avenue have any available units?
23319 Anchor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carson, CA
.
Is 23319 Anchor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23319 Anchor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23319 Anchor Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 23319 Anchor Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carson
.
Does 23319 Anchor Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 23319 Anchor Avenue offers parking.
Does 23319 Anchor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23319 Anchor Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23319 Anchor Avenue have a pool?
No, 23319 Anchor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 23319 Anchor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23319 Anchor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23319 Anchor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 23319 Anchor Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23319 Anchor Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 23319 Anchor Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
