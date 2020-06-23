23022 Bolsa Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic Carson location , Recent Remodeled 2 story 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and family area home. 2045 Sqft. Contemporary Beach City living style in Carson. 1 Year recent remodel: Kitchen and Bathrooms, painting, flooring, fixtures, lighting , windows, and more. $3490 security

+ $3490=$6980 Move In. The front double doors leading to the entry way with new “wood look” tiled floors. The living room has cathedral ceiling, oversized front window,+ huge stone fireplace. Tasteful updated flooring. The beautiful open Kitchen has

new recessed lighting, pantry, and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, gas stove/oven, and built-in microwave. There

is also a Frigidaire refrigerator. The cabinetry is freshly refinished + new sink, fixtures, and new granite counter top. The

adjacent family area with open beam ceiling has sliding glass doors onto the spacious fenced rear yard with a neatly landscaped

Low water yard, mature trees, decomposed granite pathways, and patio cover. One downstairs bedroom would make a great

office Or guest room. There are three bedrooms upstairs. The oversized master bedroom has double door entry, huge sitting area

could also be office area, one entire wall of closets with four huge mirrored doors, and two large windows that let in lots of

natural light. The master bathroom has a new shower, toilet, tasteful new tile walls and flooring. Elegant new vanity and

medicine cabinet. See supplement for more features.....