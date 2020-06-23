GREAT LOCATION! NEAR SCHOOL/BUS STOP SUPERMARKETS/HOSPITAL/FWY. REMODEL THE KITCHEN AND THE BATHROOM. NEW DRIVEWAY. GREAT LOCATION! NEAR SCHOOL/BUS STOP SUPERMARKETS/HOSPITAL/FWY. REMODEL THE KITCHEN AND THE BATHROOM. NEW DRIVEWAY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22509 Marbella Avenue have any available units?
22509 Marbella Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 22509 Marbella Avenue have?
Some of 22509 Marbella Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22509 Marbella Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
22509 Marbella Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22509 Marbella Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 22509 Marbella Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 22509 Marbella Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 22509 Marbella Avenue does offer parking.
Does 22509 Marbella Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22509 Marbella Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22509 Marbella Avenue have a pool?
No, 22509 Marbella Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 22509 Marbella Avenue have accessible units?
No, 22509 Marbella Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 22509 Marbella Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22509 Marbella Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 22509 Marbella Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22509 Marbella Avenue has units with air conditioning.