Carson, CA
21821 Grace Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21821 Grace Avenue

21821 Grace Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21821 Grace Avenue, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Great location, House is located near schools, shopping, city hall, community center and major highways. It has a 3 bedrooms and 1-1/2 bathrooms. formal dining area next to kitchen. The back yard is large ideal for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21821 Grace Avenue have any available units?
21821 Grace Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
Is 21821 Grace Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21821 Grace Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21821 Grace Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 21821 Grace Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 21821 Grace Avenue offer parking?
No, 21821 Grace Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 21821 Grace Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21821 Grace Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21821 Grace Avenue have a pool?
No, 21821 Grace Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 21821 Grace Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21821 Grace Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21821 Grace Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 21821 Grace Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21821 Grace Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 21821 Grace Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
