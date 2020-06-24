Great location, House is located near schools, shopping, city hall, community center and major highways. It has a 3 bedrooms and 1-1/2 bathrooms. formal dining area next to kitchen. The back yard is large ideal for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21821 Grace Avenue have any available units?
21821 Grace Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
Is 21821 Grace Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21821 Grace Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.