Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Carson
Find more places like
21036 SHEARER AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Carson, CA
/
21036 SHEARER AVE
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
21036 SHEARER AVE
21036 Shearer Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
21036 Shearer Avenue, Carson, CA 90745
Carson
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
QUIET FRONT DUPLEX FOR LEASE! - QUAINT 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH IS NEAR SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AND THE 110 FREEWAY!
(RLNE5527735)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Similar Listings
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd
Carson, CA 90745
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 21036 SHEARER AVE have any available units?
21036 SHEARER AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carson, CA
.
Is 21036 SHEARER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
21036 SHEARER AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21036 SHEARER AVE pet-friendly?
No, 21036 SHEARER AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carson
.
Does 21036 SHEARER AVE offer parking?
No, 21036 SHEARER AVE does not offer parking.
Does 21036 SHEARER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21036 SHEARER AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21036 SHEARER AVE have a pool?
No, 21036 SHEARER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 21036 SHEARER AVE have accessible units?
No, 21036 SHEARER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 21036 SHEARER AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 21036 SHEARER AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21036 SHEARER AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21036 SHEARER AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Pages
Carson 1 Bedrooms
Carson 2 Bedrooms
Carson 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Carson Apartments with Garage
Carson Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
West Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Downey, CA
Laguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CA
Lakewood, CA
Bellflower, CA
Baldwin Park, CA
Monrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CA
Yorba Linda, CA
Monterey Park, CA
Gardena, CA
Paramount, CA
Hacienda Heights, CA
South Pasadena, CA
West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CA
Calabasas, CA
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles