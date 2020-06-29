All apartments in Carson
Find more places like
21036 SHEARER AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carson, CA
/
21036 SHEARER AVE
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM

21036 SHEARER AVE

21036 Shearer Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

21036 Shearer Avenue, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
QUIET FRONT DUPLEX FOR LEASE! - QUAINT 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH IS NEAR SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AND THE 110 FREEWAY!

(RLNE5527735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd
Carson, CA 90745
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 21036 SHEARER AVE have any available units?
21036 SHEARER AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
Is 21036 SHEARER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
21036 SHEARER AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21036 SHEARER AVE pet-friendly?
No, 21036 SHEARER AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 21036 SHEARER AVE offer parking?
No, 21036 SHEARER AVE does not offer parking.
Does 21036 SHEARER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21036 SHEARER AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21036 SHEARER AVE have a pool?
No, 21036 SHEARER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 21036 SHEARER AVE have accessible units?
No, 21036 SHEARER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 21036 SHEARER AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 21036 SHEARER AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21036 SHEARER AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21036 SHEARER AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Carson 1 BedroomsCarson 2 BedroomsCarson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarson Apartments with GarageCarson Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles