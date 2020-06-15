20809 Margaret Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don't miss out this unit will not last! Faboulous one bedroom, one bath front unit located in Carson. Conveniently located near the 110 freeway. Freshly painted throughout for a nice clean touch. Gorgeous cherry wood flooring. Spacious all white kitchen with all new cabinets and hardware. Enjoy your meals in the dining area underneath all new modern light fixture. Plenty of new vinyl double paned windows to enjoy the natural light. Large bedroom with ceiling fans and new carpet. This property has very nice curb appeal with green lawn and palm trees. Long concrete driveway. All new appliances coming soon! Appliances will include refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. For your convenience unit will also include a two in one washer and dryer combo.



** For any pets, must be approved by owner with negotiable rental amount.** For more information call Amy from Harbor Property Management at (310)831-0123 or text Gabby at (310)200-5584