All apartments in Carson
Find more places like 20809 Margaret Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carson, CA
/
20809 Margaret Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:00 AM

20809 Margaret Street

20809 Margaret Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

20809 Margaret Street, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss out this unit will not last! Faboulous one bedroom, one bath front unit located in Carson. Conveniently located near the 110 freeway. Freshly painted throughout for a nice clean touch. Gorgeous cherry wood flooring. Spacious all white kitchen with all new cabinets and hardware. Enjoy your meals in the dining area underneath all new modern light fixture. Plenty of new vinyl double paned windows to enjoy the natural light. Large bedroom with ceiling fans and new carpet. This property has very nice curb appeal with green lawn and palm trees. Long concrete driveway. All new appliances coming soon! Appliances will include refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. For your convenience unit will also include a two in one washer and dryer combo.

** For any pets, must be approved by owner with negotiable rental amount.** For more information call Amy from Harbor Property Management at (310)831-0123 or text Gabby at (310)200-5584

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20809 Margaret Street have any available units?
20809 Margaret Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 20809 Margaret Street have?
Some of 20809 Margaret Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20809 Margaret Street currently offering any rent specials?
20809 Margaret Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20809 Margaret Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 20809 Margaret Street is pet friendly.
Does 20809 Margaret Street offer parking?
No, 20809 Margaret Street does not offer parking.
Does 20809 Margaret Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20809 Margaret Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20809 Margaret Street have a pool?
No, 20809 Margaret Street does not have a pool.
Does 20809 Margaret Street have accessible units?
No, 20809 Margaret Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20809 Margaret Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20809 Margaret Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 20809 Margaret Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 20809 Margaret Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd
Carson, CA 90745

Similar Pages

Carson 1 BedroomsCarson 2 Bedrooms
Carson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarson Apartments with Garage
Carson Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles