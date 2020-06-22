All apartments in Carson
Home
/
Carson, CA
/
1547 East Abila Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1547 East Abila Street

1547 East Abila Street · No Longer Available
Location

1547 East Abila Street, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent***
***Visit our website at www.pinnaclepmc.com for more information***

Address: 1547 East Abila Street, Carson, CA 90745 USA

- Rent: $2,795/month
- Deposit: $3,200 (On Approved Credit)
- 4 Bedroom
- 2 Bathroom
- Approx 1,404 square feet

Amenities:
- New Hardwood Floors in Common Areas and Bedrooms
- Tile Flooring in Kitchen and Bathrooms
- Recessed Lighting
- New Granite Counter-tops in Kitchen and Bathroom
- Appliances: Stove/Oven (Not Warranted)
- New Cabinetry
- Custom Bedroom Closets
- Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups
- Plenty of Storage Space
- New Dual Pane Windows
- Central Heating
- Attached 2 Car Garage Plus Driveway
- Large Back Yard with Patio
- Utilities Included: Gardener

*** This property is not accepting pets at this time ***
*** This property is not accepting section 8 or any third party housing at this time ***

Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com

Visit this link to see our rental criteria: www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria

Requirements when applying:
- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)
- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card
- Completed Rental Application
- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review

Thank you for your interest!

Pinnacle Property Management
424-203-7689
www.pinnaclepmc.com

Please visit our website for other great listings in your area!

Pricing is current as of 8/14/2018. Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice. Deposits may fluctuate based on credit, rental history, income, and/or other qualifying standards. Floor plans and square footages displayed are approximations, may be based on stud-to-stud measurements, and may vary between individual units. Quoted prices are for base rent only and do not include other fees such as utilities, associated pet fees, if applicable, and minimum lease terms and occupancy guidelines may apply unless otherwise specified. Subject to credit approval, a satisfactory rental application and execution of a lease agreement. Pricing valid for new residents only. Please see the leasing office for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1547 East Abila Street have any available units?
1547 East Abila Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 1547 East Abila Street have?
Some of 1547 East Abila Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1547 East Abila Street currently offering any rent specials?
1547 East Abila Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1547 East Abila Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1547 East Abila Street is pet friendly.
Does 1547 East Abila Street offer parking?
Yes, 1547 East Abila Street does offer parking.
Does 1547 East Abila Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1547 East Abila Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1547 East Abila Street have a pool?
No, 1547 East Abila Street does not have a pool.
Does 1547 East Abila Street have accessible units?
No, 1547 East Abila Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1547 East Abila Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1547 East Abila Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1547 East Abila Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1547 East Abila Street does not have units with air conditioning.
