1508 E Helmick St
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

1508 E Helmick St

1508 East Helmick Street · No Longer Available
Location

1508 East Helmick Street, Carson, CA 90746
Carson

Amenities

garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 05/15/19 Two Story Carson Home - Property Id: 120720

Large Kitchen w/ new stove and oven
Good neighborhood near freeways and schools
Central Air and Heating
New plumbing
New paint
New carpet
2 car garage
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120720
Property Id 120720

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4874220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 E Helmick St have any available units?
1508 E Helmick St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 1508 E Helmick St have?
Some of 1508 E Helmick St's amenities include garbage disposal, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 E Helmick St currently offering any rent specials?
1508 E Helmick St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 E Helmick St pet-friendly?
No, 1508 E Helmick St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 1508 E Helmick St offer parking?
Yes, 1508 E Helmick St offers parking.
Does 1508 E Helmick St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 E Helmick St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 E Helmick St have a pool?
No, 1508 E Helmick St does not have a pool.
Does 1508 E Helmick St have accessible units?
No, 1508 E Helmick St does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 E Helmick St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1508 E Helmick St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1508 E Helmick St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1508 E Helmick St has units with air conditioning.
