Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

1263 Date Palm Dr.

1263 Date Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1263 Date Palm Drive, Carson, CA 90746
Carson

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4 Bedroom House in Gated Community -

(RLNE5294837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1263 Date Palm Dr. have any available units?
1263 Date Palm Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
Is 1263 Date Palm Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1263 Date Palm Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1263 Date Palm Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1263 Date Palm Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 1263 Date Palm Dr. offer parking?
No, 1263 Date Palm Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1263 Date Palm Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1263 Date Palm Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1263 Date Palm Dr. have a pool?
No, 1263 Date Palm Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1263 Date Palm Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1263 Date Palm Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1263 Date Palm Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1263 Date Palm Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1263 Date Palm Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1263 Date Palm Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

