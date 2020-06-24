All apartments in Carson
1238 Sultan Circle

1238 Sultan Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1238 Sultan Circle, Carson, CA 90746
Carson

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
BRIGHT & AIRY, 1500 SQ FT, CORNER LOT HOME W/ BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED INTERIOR, 2- CAR GARAGE, LARGE REAR YARD W/ PATIO & FRONT YARD ON CUL-DE-SAC STREET! - PROPERTY FEATURES
3BR / 2BA
Approx. 1500 Sq Ft
Large Rear Fenced Yard w/ Large Patio Area & Large Front Lawn
2-Car Garage + Driveway
Fireplace
Beautiful, Open & Bright Living Space w/ Unique Open Wall/Ceiling Design, Fireplace & Large Wall of Windows
Bright & Spacious Kitchen w/ Designer Cabinets, Granite Counters,Built-Ins (Desk/Bar), Stove, D/W, Micro & Refrig
Dining Area w/ Desk/Bar
Bright Master w/ Wall Closet & Attached Bath
2nd & 3rd Bedrooms w/ Wall Closets
New HV/AC Unit
Beautiful Laminate Throughout & Tile in Baths
W/D Hook-Ups in Garage
Great Corner Lot Location on Cul-De-Sac street Across from School & Mins to Shopping & Freeway Access
Must See to Appreciate
Gardener Pd

***AVAILABLE 03/01/19***
SHOWN BY APPT ONLY

(RLNE2183224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

