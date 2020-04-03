All apartments in Carpinteria
4700 Sandyland Rd

4700 Sandyland Road · (805) 979-4350
Location

4700 Sandyland Road, Carpinteria, CA 93013

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 58 · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 828 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Furnished vacation rental, right across the street from the beach. Walk to downtown Carpinteria. Weekly & monthly rentals. Summer is weekly rentals only. Check in and check out date is Saturday. 7 night minimum/maximum. Other seasons of the year we can do daily, weekly & monthly rentals. The condo is a 2-story, 2 bed 2 bath w/ heated community pool and hot tub. Sand closet next to front door with beach chairs and umbrella. Living area is downstairs W/kitchen, balcony, living room and a bathroom with a shower. Upstairs are two bedrooms with a full bathroom, 2 sinks and a tub/shower combo. Ocean views from the balcony. Gated parking lot for 1 car. License #1120-VR-19The current Carpintieria transient occupancy tax is 12%Only has sleeping arrangements for 4, Maximum occupancy is 6.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4700 Sandyland Rd have any available units?
4700 Sandyland Rd has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4700 Sandyland Rd have?
Some of 4700 Sandyland Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4700 Sandyland Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4700 Sandyland Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4700 Sandyland Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4700 Sandyland Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carpinteria.
Does 4700 Sandyland Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4700 Sandyland Rd does offer parking.
Does 4700 Sandyland Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4700 Sandyland Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4700 Sandyland Rd have a pool?
Yes, 4700 Sandyland Rd has a pool.
Does 4700 Sandyland Rd have accessible units?
No, 4700 Sandyland Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4700 Sandyland Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4700 Sandyland Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4700 Sandyland Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4700 Sandyland Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
