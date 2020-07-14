Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Zanita Townhomes.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Enjoy all of the comforts of a house without the hefty price tag. Affordable and spacious, Zanita Townhomes offer all the comforts that you want, washer/dryer in your town home, central heat and air, dishwasher and much more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: Based on Approved Credit
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Zanita Townhomes have any available units?
Zanita Townhomes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmichael, CA.
What amenities does Zanita Townhomes have?
Some of Zanita Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
