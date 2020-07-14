All apartments in Carmichael
Find more places like Zanita Townhomes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmichael, CA
/
Zanita Townhomes
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:26 AM

Zanita Townhomes

5034 Manzanita Avenue · (916) 975-7338
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carmichael
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5034 Manzanita Avenue, Carmichael, CA 95608

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Zanita Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Enjoy all of the comforts of a house without the hefty price tag. Affordable and spacious, Zanita Townhomes offer all the comforts that you want, washer/dryer in your town home, central heat and air, dishwasher and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: Based on Approved Credit
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Zanita Townhomes have any available units?
Zanita Townhomes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmichael, CA.
What amenities does Zanita Townhomes have?
Some of Zanita Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Zanita Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Zanita Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Zanita Townhomes pet-friendly?
No, Zanita Townhomes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmichael.
Does Zanita Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Zanita Townhomes offers parking.
Does Zanita Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Zanita Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Zanita Townhomes have a pool?
No, Zanita Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Zanita Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Zanita Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Zanita Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Zanita Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Zanita Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Zanita Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Zanita Townhomes?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Abby Creek
5820 Fair Oaks Blvd
Carmichael, CA 95608
Continental
4451 Manzanita Ave
Carmichael, CA 95608
Westwood
4900 Marconi Ave
Carmichael, CA 95608
Olive Square
8670 Fair Oaks Blvd
Carmichael, CA 95608
Hawthorne
5820 Sutter Ave
Carmichael, CA 95608
Heritage Oaks
4033 Mcclain Road
Carmichael, CA 95608
Renew Carmichael
6930 Fair Oaks Blvd
Carmichael, CA 95608

Similar Pages

Carmichael 1 BedroomsCarmichael 2 Bedrooms
Carmichael Dog Friendly ApartmentsCarmichael Pet Friendly Places
Carmichael Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CA
Folsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CAAntelope, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CA
Fair Oaks, CAPittsburg, CAOrangevale, CAManteca, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Carmichael Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoLos Medanos College
University of the PacificSacramento City College
Sierra College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity