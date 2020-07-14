Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Enjoy all of the comforts of a house without the hefty price tag. Affordable and spacious, Zanita Townhomes offer all the comforts that you want, washer/dryer in your town home, central heat and air, dishwasher and much more.