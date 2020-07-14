All apartments in Carmichael
Find more places like Renew Carmichael.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmichael, CA
/
Renew Carmichael
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Renew Carmichael

Open Now until 6pm
6930 Fair Oaks Blvd · (251) 308-6431
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carmichael
See all
Carmichael Colony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6930 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA 95608
Carmichael Colony

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 36 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.25 Bath · 916 sqft

Unit 43 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.25 Bath · 916 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Renew Carmichael.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
ceiling fan
oven
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
internet access
package receiving
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!Start your new journey at ReNew Carmichael Apartments in the beautiful city of Carmichael, CA, just moments away from downtown Sacramento. Our convenient location is across the street from Carmichael Park and a short drive away from the areas major freeways, Folsom's Premier Fashion Outlets, American River College, Sacramento State University, and the Historic Mather Air Force Base. Our 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes include access to community amenities such as two shimmering pools and community fitness center. Call today to schedule a tour and see why so many residents love calling our community home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: $400-$750
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
Dogs
restrictions: 100 lbs, Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow
Cats
restrictions: 45 lbs
Parking Details: Surface Lot, Parking Pass Required.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Renew Carmichael have any available units?
Renew Carmichael has 2 units available starting at $1,440 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Renew Carmichael have?
Some of Renew Carmichael's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Renew Carmichael currently offering any rent specials?
Renew Carmichael is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Renew Carmichael pet-friendly?
Yes, Renew Carmichael is pet friendly.
Does Renew Carmichael offer parking?
Yes, Renew Carmichael offers parking.
Does Renew Carmichael have units with washers and dryers?
No, Renew Carmichael does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Renew Carmichael have a pool?
Yes, Renew Carmichael has a pool.
Does Renew Carmichael have accessible units?
Yes, Renew Carmichael has accessible units.
Does Renew Carmichael have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Renew Carmichael has units with dishwashers.
Does Renew Carmichael have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Renew Carmichael has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Renew Carmichael?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westwood
4900 Marconi Ave
Carmichael, CA 95608
Hawthorne
5820 Sutter Ave
Carmichael, CA 95608
Olive Square
8670 Fair Oaks Blvd
Carmichael, CA 95608
Heritage Oaks
4033 Mcclain Road
Carmichael, CA 95608
Continental
4451 Manzanita Ave
Carmichael, CA 95608
Abby Creek
5820 Fair Oaks Blvd
Carmichael, CA 95608

Similar Pages

Carmichael 1 BedroomsCarmichael 2 Bedrooms
Carmichael Dog Friendly ApartmentsCarmichael Pet Friendly Places
Carmichael Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CA
Folsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CAAntelope, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CA
Fair Oaks, CAPittsburg, CAOrangevale, CAManteca, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Carmichael Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoLos Medanos College
University of the PacificSacramento City College
Sierra College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity