Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator ceiling fan oven recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities accessible gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse e-payments internet access package receiving

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!Start your new journey at ReNew Carmichael Apartments in the beautiful city of Carmichael, CA, just moments away from downtown Sacramento. Our convenient location is across the street from Carmichael Park and a short drive away from the areas major freeways, Folsom's Premier Fashion Outlets, American River College, Sacramento State University, and the Historic Mather Air Force Base. Our 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes include access to community amenities such as two shimmering pools and community fitness center. Call today to schedule a tour and see why so many residents love calling our community home!