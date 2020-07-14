6930 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA 95608 Carmichael Colony
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit 36 · Avail. Oct 1
$1,440
2 Bed · 1.25 Bath · 916 sqft
Unit 43 · Avail. Oct 1
$1,500
2 Bed · 1.25 Bath · 916 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Renew Carmichael.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
ceiling fan
oven
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
internet access
package receiving
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!Start your new journey at ReNew Carmichael Apartments in the beautiful city of Carmichael, CA, just moments away from downtown Sacramento. Our convenient location is across the street from Carmichael Park and a short drive away from the areas major freeways, Folsom's Premier Fashion Outlets, American River College, Sacramento State University, and the Historic Mather Air Force Base. Our 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes include access to community amenities such as two shimmering pools and community fitness center. Call today to schedule a tour and see why so many residents love calling our community home!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)