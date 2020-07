Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car wash area guest parking hot tub online portal putting green sauna smoke-free community

WELCOME HOME

Set among centuries-old oak and sycamore trees, Heritage Oaks is your secluded community. Our 1 & 2 bedroom apartments offer all the conveniences: modern kitchens equipped with dishwashers and microwave ovens, large walk-in closets, dramatic cathedral ceilings, woodburning fireplaces, even individual washers & dryers in each home.



Call, email or stop by to schedule a tour to see all the reasons you’ll love your new home at Heritage Oaks Apartments!