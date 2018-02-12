All apartments in Carmichael
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3632 Marshall Ave

3632 Marshall Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3632 Marshall Avenue, Carmichael, CA 95608
Carmichael Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely Remodeled Carmichael 3 bedroom with huge back yard $1995. - This completely remodeled Carmichael 3 bedroom, two bath home has central heat and air, kitchen with stainless steel appliances including fridge, gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, new paint and tile throughout, large master suite, dual pane windows, inside laundry with washer and dryer, huge fenced back yard. Small pet possible with additional deposit.

To qualify for this home, you must have good credit, make three times the monthly rent amount in income, and have at least two years of favorable rental history.
****Due to the typical high volume of interest for any vacant property in todays market, it is recommended to submit property inquires via email. Emails allow for the timeliest of responses. Thank You!

Ramos Realty / River Valley Property Management BRElic#01326740

Cyril Perdue
BRELic#01771966
cperduerivervalley@gmail.com

(RLNE5854441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3632 Marshall Ave have any available units?
3632 Marshall Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmichael, CA.
What amenities does 3632 Marshall Ave have?
Some of 3632 Marshall Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3632 Marshall Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3632 Marshall Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3632 Marshall Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3632 Marshall Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3632 Marshall Ave offer parking?
No, 3632 Marshall Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3632 Marshall Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3632 Marshall Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3632 Marshall Ave have a pool?
No, 3632 Marshall Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3632 Marshall Ave have accessible units?
No, 3632 Marshall Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3632 Marshall Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3632 Marshall Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3632 Marshall Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3632 Marshall Ave has units with air conditioning.
