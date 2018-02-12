3632 Marshall Ave

Amenities

Completely Remodeled Carmichael 3 bedroom with huge back yard $1995. - This completely remodeled Carmichael 3 bedroom, two bath home has central heat and air, kitchen with stainless steel appliances including fridge, gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, new paint and tile throughout, large master suite, dual pane windows, inside laundry with washer and dryer, huge fenced back yard. Small pet possible with additional deposit.



To qualify for this home, you must have good credit, make three times the monthly rent amount in income, and have at least two years of favorable rental history.

