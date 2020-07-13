All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:44 PM

Carlsbad Coast Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
357 Chesnut Ave · (760) 230-0139
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Now offering $1000 OFF RENT! Offer valid for move-ins until 6/12/20 on select apartments. Restrictions apply, contact us for details.
Rent Special
LEASING SPECIAL! $750 off the first month's rent on all vacant units Please call for more details or schedule a personal tour. ***Limited Time Offer**
Location

357 Chesnut Ave, Carlsbad, CA 92008
North Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 17 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,898

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 415 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 50 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,038

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 21 · Avail. now

$2,098

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carlsbad Coast Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
A comfortable apartment home is waiting for you at Carlsbad Coast. Our Studio, One, and Two-bedroom apartments for rent in Carlsbad, CA, offer the best of charming features and great amenities. Pair that with our amazing location and you have Carlsbad's most sought-after apartment homes.

There is something for everyone at Carlsbad Coast. Both inside and out, we have crafted an apartment you will be happy to call home. It starts with interiors that feature fully equipped stainless steel kitchen appliances and USB Outlet in Kitchen. We invite you to experience the difference at Carlsbad Coast. Luxurious and spacious apartment units, sparkling pool, large sundeck, fitness center, and brand new coinless laundry facilities are just a few of the features that will "welcome you home" to Carlsbad Coast Apartments.

Spend your weekends strolling only two blocks to the beach, then wander to the quaint Village of Carlsbad. Here you will enjoy a variety of romantic restaurants and unique shops. Then, when Monday comes, commuting is a breeze. I-5, Pacific Coast Highway (Hwy 101), Highway 78 and the Coaster are easily accessible and just minutes away! As always, our leasing professional is committed to maintaining exceptional customer service. Remember...we are not just renting you an apartment, we are providing you with a coastal lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50 per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carlsbad Coast Apartments have any available units?
Carlsbad Coast Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,898 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does Carlsbad Coast Apartments have?
Some of Carlsbad Coast Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carlsbad Coast Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Carlsbad Coast Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Now offering $1000 OFF RENT! Offer valid for move-ins until 6/12/20 on select apartments. Restrictions apply, contact us for details.
Is Carlsbad Coast Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Carlsbad Coast Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Carlsbad Coast Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Carlsbad Coast Apartments offers parking.
Does Carlsbad Coast Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Carlsbad Coast Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Carlsbad Coast Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Carlsbad Coast Apartments has a pool.
Does Carlsbad Coast Apartments have accessible units?
No, Carlsbad Coast Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Carlsbad Coast Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carlsbad Coast Apartments has units with dishwashers.
