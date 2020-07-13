Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly cc payments e-payments hot tub

A comfortable apartment home is waiting for you at Carlsbad Coast. Our Studio, One, and Two-bedroom apartments for rent in Carlsbad, CA, offer the best of charming features and great amenities. Pair that with our amazing location and you have Carlsbad's most sought-after apartment homes.



There is something for everyone at Carlsbad Coast. Both inside and out, we have crafted an apartment you will be happy to call home. It starts with interiors that feature fully equipped stainless steel kitchen appliances and USB Outlet in Kitchen. We invite you to experience the difference at Carlsbad Coast. Luxurious and spacious apartment units, sparkling pool, large sundeck, fitness center, and brand new coinless laundry facilities are just a few of the features that will "welcome you home" to Carlsbad Coast Apartments.



Spend your weekends strolling only two blocks to the beach, then wander to the quaint Village of Carlsbad. Here you will enjoy a variety of romantic restaurants and unique shops. Then, when Monday comes, commuting is a breeze. I-5, Pacific Coast Highway (Hwy 101), Highway 78 and the Coaster are easily accessible and just minutes away! As always, our leasing professional is committed to maintaining exceptional customer service. Remember...we are not just renting you an apartment, we are providing you with a coastal lifestyle.