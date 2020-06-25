990 Sea Cliff Drive

Amenities
This 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condominium is located on Sea Cliff Drive North West facing with a Partial Ocean View and Partial Canyon View.
You will get a full-sized, stackable washer/dryer in your new home, stainless steel appliances (with the exception of the microwave), quartz granite counter tops, wood style flooring throughout the Condo with carpet in the bedrooms, a wood-burning fireplace, central heat/ NO central A/C, an assigned parking space and a one car detached garage. We are a pet-friendly community with a off-leash dog park with agility stations. Don't Wait, View Us Today!
-Security Deposit - $500 *on Approved Credit ONLY
-Pet Deposit- $400 each pet (NO weight restriction).
-Pet Monthly Fee- $50 Per Furry Friend!
-Utilities are Paid SEPARATELY by renter (San Diego Gas & Electric / Water, Sewer, Trash (collective fee for all 3 items)
**Income Qualifications: 2.5X the monthly rent in Gross Income Total for the Household**
