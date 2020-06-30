All apartments in Carlsbad
915 Myrtle Court

915 Myrtle Court · No Longer Available
Location

915 Myrtle Court, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Myrtle Court have any available units?
915 Myrtle Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 Myrtle Court have?
Some of 915 Myrtle Court's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 Myrtle Court currently offering any rent specials?
915 Myrtle Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Myrtle Court pet-friendly?
No, 915 Myrtle Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 915 Myrtle Court offer parking?
No, 915 Myrtle Court does not offer parking.
Does 915 Myrtle Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 Myrtle Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Myrtle Court have a pool?
Yes, 915 Myrtle Court has a pool.
Does 915 Myrtle Court have accessible units?
No, 915 Myrtle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Myrtle Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 Myrtle Court has units with dishwashers.

