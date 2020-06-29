914 Caminito Madrigal #A

Amenities

2BD/2BA With Stunning Ocean View! - Recently upgraded features in this light and bright 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has beautiful ocean views from the balcony, master bedroom, living room, and kitchen pass through window, new paint, carpet, upgraded kitchen, new fridge, each bathroom connected to an en suite, ample hallway closet storage, has 1 car garage with work bench inside, 1 dedicated parking space on site, community has pool/spa. Fantastic location, easy access to the freeway, shopping, dining, entertainment, and minutes to the beach!



Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy. Fridge included in unit, laundry room by unit. Water/trash/sewer included. All other utilities are tenant responsibility. Tenants must qualify without the use of a co-signer. 1 year lease. Applications are done online at www.mclainproperties.com, available long term rentals, find the address and follow instructions to apply.



