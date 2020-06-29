All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated March 11 2020

914 Caminito Madrigal #A

914 Caminito Madrigal · No Longer Available
Location

914 Caminito Madrigal, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2BD/2BA With Stunning Ocean View! - Recently upgraded features in this light and bright 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has beautiful ocean views from the balcony, master bedroom, living room, and kitchen pass through window, new paint, carpet, upgraded kitchen, new fridge, each bathroom connected to an en suite, ample hallway closet storage, has 1 car garage with work bench inside, 1 dedicated parking space on site, community has pool/spa. Fantastic location, easy access to the freeway, shopping, dining, entertainment, and minutes to the beach!

Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy. Fridge included in unit, laundry room by unit. Water/trash/sewer included. All other utilities are tenant responsibility. Tenants must qualify without the use of a co-signer. 1 year lease. Applications are done online at www.mclainproperties.com, available long term rentals, find the address and follow instructions to apply.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5452652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Caminito Madrigal #A have any available units?
914 Caminito Madrigal #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 Caminito Madrigal #A have?
Some of 914 Caminito Madrigal #A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Caminito Madrigal #A currently offering any rent specials?
914 Caminito Madrigal #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Caminito Madrigal #A pet-friendly?
No, 914 Caminito Madrigal #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 914 Caminito Madrigal #A offer parking?
Yes, 914 Caminito Madrigal #A offers parking.
Does 914 Caminito Madrigal #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Caminito Madrigal #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Caminito Madrigal #A have a pool?
Yes, 914 Caminito Madrigal #A has a pool.
Does 914 Caminito Madrigal #A have accessible units?
No, 914 Caminito Madrigal #A does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Caminito Madrigal #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 Caminito Madrigal #A does not have units with dishwashers.
