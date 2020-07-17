All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

910 Caminito Madrigal #D

910 Caminito Madrigal · No Longer Available
Location

910 Caminito Madrigal, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Ocean View Condo - 2 bed / 1.5 Bath - Great Location - Available 07/05 - This 2 bed / 1.5 bath / 1,100 sqft condo on Paseo Del Norte in Carlsbad is a must-see! This 2-story condo is located just minutes from the 5 freeway, Carlsbad beaches, Carlsbad Premium Outlets, Costco, and popular dining, shopping, and recreation. Features include:

-OCEAN VIEWS from your private patio
-Top-rated Carlsbad School District
-Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and updated cabinets
-Dining and living area has plenty of windows to let in the natural light and allow views of the outdoors
-Laminate flooring throughout the main living area
-Half-bath also located on the first floor
-2 upstairs bedrooms have ample closet space and large windows
-Shared full bathroom upstairs
-One-car garage and additional parking pass
-Community laundry room
-Well maintained community with large pool and spa

Contact us today to schedule an in-person or virtual showing!

Available NOW. Rent $2,595/mo. Deposit $2,795. Tenant pays gas/electric. Owner pays water/trash/HOA. Tenant must have renter's insurance.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3727810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 Caminito Madrigal #D have any available units?
910 Caminito Madrigal #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 910 Caminito Madrigal #D have?
Some of 910 Caminito Madrigal #D's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 Caminito Madrigal #D currently offering any rent specials?
910 Caminito Madrigal #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 Caminito Madrigal #D pet-friendly?
No, 910 Caminito Madrigal #D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 910 Caminito Madrigal #D offer parking?
Yes, 910 Caminito Madrigal #D offers parking.
Does 910 Caminito Madrigal #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 Caminito Madrigal #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 Caminito Madrigal #D have a pool?
Yes, 910 Caminito Madrigal #D has a pool.
Does 910 Caminito Madrigal #D have accessible units?
No, 910 Caminito Madrigal #D does not have accessible units.
Does 910 Caminito Madrigal #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 910 Caminito Madrigal #D does not have units with dishwashers.
