910 Caminito Madrigal #D

Ocean View Condo - 2 bed / 1.5 Bath - Great Location - Available 07/05 - This 2 bed / 1.5 bath / 1,100 sqft condo on Paseo Del Norte in Carlsbad is a must-see! This 2-story condo is located just minutes from the 5 freeway, Carlsbad beaches, Carlsbad Premium Outlets, Costco, and popular dining, shopping, and recreation. Features include:



-OCEAN VIEWS from your private patio

-Top-rated Carlsbad School District

-Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and updated cabinets

-Dining and living area has plenty of windows to let in the natural light and allow views of the outdoors

-Laminate flooring throughout the main living area

-Half-bath also located on the first floor

-2 upstairs bedrooms have ample closet space and large windows

-Shared full bathroom upstairs

-One-car garage and additional parking pass

-Community laundry room

-Well maintained community with large pool and spa



Contact us today to schedule an in-person or virtual showing!



Available NOW. Rent $2,595/mo. Deposit $2,795. Tenant pays gas/electric. Owner pays water/trash/HOA. Tenant must have renter's insurance.



No Pets Allowed



