All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 832 Kalpati Circle, #G.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
832 Kalpati Circle, #G
Last updated January 31 2020 at 5:08 AM

832 Kalpati Circle, #G

832 Kalpati Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
North Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

832 Kalpati Circle, Carlsbad, CA 92008
North Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2 Large Master Bedrooms with LOTS of closets! Dog/Cat Welcome! Very large living/family room. Full size Washer & Dryer. End unit! 3 Block walk to Tamarack Beach. The home has tons of natural light with newer kitchen and bedroom bathrooms. 2 Master Bedrooms plus Half Bath. Ground level entrance with bedrooms downstairs. 2 balconies. What a deal west of I-5! Animal Friendly. It has one garage space plus one assigned parking spot. Additional garage available. Includes water, trash, recycle & landscape. Dog/Cat Welcome. Walk to town, to the lagoon and beach and enjoy the lovely views. Nice fountain just outside your hallway windows, pool views and a huge date palm just outside your window. Resort like atmosphere with pool, hot tub and entertainment area poolside.
www.BeachyKeenRentals.com,
Ph: 760.610.6216
Features:
Lots of closets & storage
Ceiling Fans in every room
Cable ready
Refrigerator
Garage parking
2 Balconies
Extra tall ceilings, windows & light
High End Washer & Dryer
Cable ready, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Walk-in closets, Balcony, deck, patio, Garage parking, $2,695/mo includes water & trash
2 Large Master Bedrooms with LOTS of closets! Dog/Cat Welcome! Very large living/family room. Full size Washer & Dryer. End unit! 3 Block walk to Tamarack Beach. The home has tons of natural light with newer kitchen and bedroom bathrooms. 2 Master Bedrooms plus Half Bath. Ground level entrance with bedrooms downstairs. 2 balconies. What a deal west of I-5! Animal Friendly. It has one garage space plus one assigned parking spot. Additional garage available. Includes water, trash, recycle & landscape. Dog/Cat Welcome. Walk to town, to the lagoon and beach and enjoy the lovely views. Nice fountain just outside your hallway windows, pool views and a huge date palm just outside your window. Resort like atmosphere with pool, hot tub and entertainment area poolside.
www.BeachyKeenRentals.com,
Ph: 760.610.6216
Features:
Lots of closets & storage
Ceiling Fans in every room
Cable ready
Refrigerator
Garage parking
2 Balconies
Extra tall ceilings, windows & light
High End Washer & Dryer
Cable ready, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Walk-in closets, Balcony, deck, patio, Garage parking, $2795/mo includes water & trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 Kalpati Circle, #G have any available units?
832 Kalpati Circle, #G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 832 Kalpati Circle, #G have?
Some of 832 Kalpati Circle, #G's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 832 Kalpati Circle, #G currently offering any rent specials?
832 Kalpati Circle, #G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 Kalpati Circle, #G pet-friendly?
Yes, 832 Kalpati Circle, #G is pet friendly.
Does 832 Kalpati Circle, #G offer parking?
Yes, 832 Kalpati Circle, #G offers parking.
Does 832 Kalpati Circle, #G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 832 Kalpati Circle, #G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 Kalpati Circle, #G have a pool?
Yes, 832 Kalpati Circle, #G has a pool.
Does 832 Kalpati Circle, #G have accessible units?
No, 832 Kalpati Circle, #G does not have accessible units.
Does 832 Kalpati Circle, #G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 832 Kalpati Circle, #G has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College