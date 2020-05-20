Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

825 Caminito del Sol Available 04/06/19 Grey Falcon Properties: 2 Br 2 ba Single Level, 1 short mile from beach!!! Pet Friendly, Garage Location, Location!!! - Beachy single level home located in the desirable community of Altamira. Beach, Legoland, Carlsbad Outlettes, and Coaster Station all one mile away! Owner occupied for 20 years, all new appliances, updated bathrooms, fresh paint, tile floor, shabby chic fireplace, carpeted bedrooms, master bedroom with bath/shower with double slider leading to enclosed patio. Fully fenced (6') patio/yard wraps around with lots of room front and back for relaxing, playing or your pet, 1+ car garage on a cul-de-sac, long driveway for 2nd car. Will be ready for mid April move in. Showing first week of April 2019. $2850 for this desirable 1-level home with great neighbors. Will accept medium size dog for additional deposit. 2 community clubhouses, 2 community pools, greenbelts great for strolling walks.



Photos are prior to painting (ongoing), including kitchen cabinets which will be white. All stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer in garage.



Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties



For a showing please call or text Carol Bocanegra (951)333-7999.

Associate Licensee CalBRE#01200028



Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640



