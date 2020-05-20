All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated March 17 2019 at 10:13 AM

825 Caminito del Sol

825 Caminito Del Sol · No Longer Available
Location

825 Caminito Del Sol, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
825 Caminito del Sol Available 04/06/19 Grey Falcon Properties: 2 Br 2 ba Single Level, 1 short mile from beach!!! Pet Friendly, Garage Location, Location!!! - Beachy single level home located in the desirable community of Altamira. Beach, Legoland, Carlsbad Outlettes, and Coaster Station all one mile away! Owner occupied for 20 years, all new appliances, updated bathrooms, fresh paint, tile floor, shabby chic fireplace, carpeted bedrooms, master bedroom with bath/shower with double slider leading to enclosed patio. Fully fenced (6') patio/yard wraps around with lots of room front and back for relaxing, playing or your pet, 1+ car garage on a cul-de-sac, long driveway for 2nd car. Will be ready for mid April move in. Showing first week of April 2019. $2850 for this desirable 1-level home with great neighbors. Will accept medium size dog for additional deposit. 2 community clubhouses, 2 community pools, greenbelts great for strolling walks.

Photos are prior to painting (ongoing), including kitchen cabinets which will be white. All stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer in garage.

Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties

For a showing please call or text Carol Bocanegra (951)333-7999.
Associate Licensee CalBRE#01200028

Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

(RLNE4770452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Caminito del Sol have any available units?
825 Caminito del Sol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 Caminito del Sol have?
Some of 825 Caminito del Sol's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Caminito del Sol currently offering any rent specials?
825 Caminito del Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Caminito del Sol pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 Caminito del Sol is pet friendly.
Does 825 Caminito del Sol offer parking?
Yes, 825 Caminito del Sol offers parking.
Does 825 Caminito del Sol have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 825 Caminito del Sol offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Caminito del Sol have a pool?
Yes, 825 Caminito del Sol has a pool.
Does 825 Caminito del Sol have accessible units?
No, 825 Caminito del Sol does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Caminito del Sol have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 Caminito del Sol does not have units with dishwashers.
