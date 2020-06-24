Amenities

822 Skysail Available 03/23/19 Harbor Pointe Remodel - Newly remodeled two bedroom, two bath corner home in the highly sought-after gated community of Harbor Pointe. New, easy to maintain, laminate floors throughout. New, quartzite countertops and custom backsplash. New, kitchen soft-close cabinets and drawers with custom design to include lazy-susan corner cabinet and pull-out spice rack. Stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, range oven, microwave, and refrigerator. New paint, LED lighting, fans, chandelier, bathroom remodel with new mirrors, quartzite countertops, sinks, and custom designed tiled showers. Includes a large two car garage with washer and dryer. Lots of outdoor living areas with enclosed front courtyard, enclosed grass backyard, and side deck patio. Harbor Pointe is a coastal gated community with many conveniences. It offers lots of opportunity for social events and gatherings. There is a community pool, spa, and several patio tables to enjoy the beach weather year-round. Conveniently located just minutes to the beach, Poinsettia Park (tennis, pickleball basketball, baseball, soccer, dog park, playground, concerts in the park, etc) shopping, restaurants, Costco, Carlsbad Premium Outlets, Flower Fields, Legoland, and the Award Winning (Blue Ribbon) Elementary School, Pacific Rim.

*Plans for new hardscape/landscaping in backyard, and front courtyard. We are also putting in a new slider where the dining room window is currently.

*Availability is flexible depending on the above mentioned improvements.

Please call/text Brooke for showings: 760-263-4321



(RLNE4785628)