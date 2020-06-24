All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:24 AM

822 Skysail

822 Skysail Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

822 Skysail Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
dog park
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
822 Skysail Available 03/23/19 Harbor Pointe Remodel - Newly remodeled two bedroom, two bath corner home in the highly sought-after gated community of Harbor Pointe. New, easy to maintain, laminate floors throughout. New, quartzite countertops and custom backsplash. New, kitchen soft-close cabinets and drawers with custom design to include lazy-susan corner cabinet and pull-out spice rack. Stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, range oven, microwave, and refrigerator. New paint, LED lighting, fans, chandelier, bathroom remodel with new mirrors, quartzite countertops, sinks, and custom designed tiled showers. Includes a large two car garage with washer and dryer. Lots of outdoor living areas with enclosed front courtyard, enclosed grass backyard, and side deck patio. Harbor Pointe is a coastal gated community with many conveniences. It offers lots of opportunity for social events and gatherings. There is a community pool, spa, and several patio tables to enjoy the beach weather year-round. Conveniently located just minutes to the beach, Poinsettia Park (tennis, pickleball basketball, baseball, soccer, dog park, playground, concerts in the park, etc) shopping, restaurants, Costco, Carlsbad Premium Outlets, Flower Fields, Legoland, and the Award Winning (Blue Ribbon) Elementary School, Pacific Rim.
*Plans for new hardscape/landscaping in backyard, and front courtyard. We are also putting in a new slider where the dining room window is currently.
*Availability is flexible depending on the above mentioned improvements.
Please call/text Brooke for showings: 760-263-4321

(RLNE4785628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 Skysail have any available units?
822 Skysail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 822 Skysail have?
Some of 822 Skysail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 Skysail currently offering any rent specials?
822 Skysail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 Skysail pet-friendly?
Yes, 822 Skysail is pet friendly.
Does 822 Skysail offer parking?
Yes, 822 Skysail offers parking.
Does 822 Skysail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 822 Skysail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 Skysail have a pool?
Yes, 822 Skysail has a pool.
Does 822 Skysail have accessible units?
No, 822 Skysail does not have accessible units.
Does 822 Skysail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 822 Skysail has units with dishwashers.
