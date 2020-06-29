8070 Via Arce

Amenities
La Costa Valley executive home! Fantastic location at the end of a cul-de-sac!! Quiet & private. Wonderful community with great schools & beautiful amenities. Access to the Valley Club with a lovely pool, spa, tennis courts, gym. Close to great San Dieguito and Encinitas schools. Gorgeous floor plan, beautiful upgrades, lovely curved staircase! New A/C!! Additional full-size office downstairs with built-in cabinets & large loft (second family rm). Full bdrm & bath downs, 2 master suites. See Supplement!