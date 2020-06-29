8070 Via Arce

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

La Costa Valley executive home! Fantastic location at the end of a cul-de-sac!! Quiet & private. Wonderful community with great schools & beautiful amenities. Access to the Valley Club with a lovely pool, spa, tennis courts, gym. Close to great San Dieguito and Encinitas schools. Gorgeous floor plan, beautiful upgrades, lovely curved staircase! New A/C!! Additional full-size office downstairs with built-in cabinets & large loft (second family rm). Full bdrm & bath downs, 2 master suites. See Supplement!