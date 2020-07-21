8070 Via Arce

Amenities

Lynn Smith La Costa Sales & Rentals DRE #01502169 760-436-5111 www.lchomes.com La Costa Valley executive home! Fantastic location at the end of a cul-de-sac!! Quiet & private. Wonderful community, great schools & beautiful amenities. Access to the Valley Club w/ a lovely pool, spa, tennis courts, gym. Close to great San Dieguito & Encinitas schools. New A/C! Gorgeous floor plan, beautiful upgrades, lovely curved staircase! Additional full-size office down with built-in cabinets & large loft. Call today!