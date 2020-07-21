All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 8070 Via Arce.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
8070 Via Arce
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:07 AM

8070 Via Arce

8070 via Arce · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Rancho La Costa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8070 via Arce, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Lynn Smith La Costa Sales & Rentals DRE #01502169 760-436-5111 www.lchomes.com La Costa Valley executive home! Fantastic location at the end of a cul-de-sac!! Quiet & private. Wonderful community, great schools & beautiful amenities. Access to the Valley Club w/ a lovely pool, spa, tennis courts, gym. Close to great San Dieguito & Encinitas schools. New A/C! Gorgeous floor plan, beautiful upgrades, lovely curved staircase! Additional full-size office down with built-in cabinets & large loft. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8070 Via Arce have any available units?
8070 Via Arce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 8070 Via Arce have?
Some of 8070 Via Arce's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8070 Via Arce currently offering any rent specials?
8070 Via Arce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8070 Via Arce pet-friendly?
No, 8070 Via Arce is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 8070 Via Arce offer parking?
Yes, 8070 Via Arce offers parking.
Does 8070 Via Arce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8070 Via Arce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8070 Via Arce have a pool?
Yes, 8070 Via Arce has a pool.
Does 8070 Via Arce have accessible units?
No, 8070 Via Arce does not have accessible units.
Does 8070 Via Arce have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8070 Via Arce has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Spanish Landing Carlsbad
315 Acacia Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Sandcastle Shores
315 Walnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Tamarack Shores
351 Tamarack Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCarlsbad 2 Bedroom Apartments
Carlsbad Apartments with GymsCarlsbad Dog Friendly Apartments
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Costa Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PoinsettaOlde Carlsbad
Calavera HillsCarlsbad Village
North Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College