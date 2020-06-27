7915 Calle San Felipe, Carlsbad, CA 92009 La Costa Oaks
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
24hr gym
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Interior photos will be taken after kitchen appliances are installed. New Cinépolis, Sprouts, Vons, 24-hour Fitness, CVS Pharmacy, all within blocks and only steps to La Costa Canyon High School and Blue Ribbon Mission Estancia Elementary.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
