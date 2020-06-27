All apartments in Carlsbad
7915 Calle San Felipe

Location

7915 Calle San Felipe, Carlsbad, CA 92009
La Costa Oaks

Amenities

Interior photos will be taken after kitchen appliances are installed. New Cinépolis, Sprouts, Vons, 24-hour Fitness, CVS Pharmacy, all within blocks and only steps to La Costa Canyon High School and Blue Ribbon Mission Estancia Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7915 Calle San Felipe have any available units?
7915 Calle San Felipe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7915 Calle San Felipe have?
Some of 7915 Calle San Felipe's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7915 Calle San Felipe currently offering any rent specials?
7915 Calle San Felipe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7915 Calle San Felipe pet-friendly?
No, 7915 Calle San Felipe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 7915 Calle San Felipe offer parking?
Yes, 7915 Calle San Felipe offers parking.
Does 7915 Calle San Felipe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7915 Calle San Felipe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7915 Calle San Felipe have a pool?
Yes, 7915 Calle San Felipe has a pool.
Does 7915 Calle San Felipe have accessible units?
No, 7915 Calle San Felipe does not have accessible units.
Does 7915 Calle San Felipe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7915 Calle San Felipe has units with dishwashers.
