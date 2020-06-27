7915 Calle San Felipe

Amenities

dishwasher parking 24hr gym pool microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool

Interior photos will be taken after kitchen appliances are installed. New Cinépolis, Sprouts, Vons, 24-hour Fitness, CVS Pharmacy, all within blocks and only steps to La Costa Canyon High School and Blue Ribbon Mission Estancia Elementary.