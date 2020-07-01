7911 Roble Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful detached home in the wonderful Rancho Ponderosa community of La Costa. Fantastic school districts - San Dieguito and Encinitas, La Costa Canyon High School. 4 full bedrooms plus a large office, 3 bathrooms, 2049 sf. Lovely private pool and jacuzzi in backyard. Large attached 2-car garage with work bench. Quiet and private cul-de-sac location, corner lot. Great floorplan with one full bedroom and bath downstairs. Vaulted ceilings. Ceiling fans. Separate dining room. See Supplemental!