Last updated January 25 2020

7911 Roble Place

7911 Roble Place · No Longer Available
Location

7911 Roble Place, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful detached home in the wonderful Rancho Ponderosa community of La Costa. Fantastic school districts - San Dieguito and Encinitas, La Costa Canyon High School. 4 full bedrooms plus a large office, 3 bathrooms, 2049 sf. Lovely private pool and jacuzzi in backyard. Large attached 2-car garage with work bench. Quiet and private cul-de-sac location, corner lot. Great floorplan with one full bedroom and bath downstairs. Vaulted ceilings. Ceiling fans. Separate dining room. See Supplemental!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7911 Roble Place have any available units?
7911 Roble Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7911 Roble Place have?
Some of 7911 Roble Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7911 Roble Place currently offering any rent specials?
7911 Roble Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7911 Roble Place pet-friendly?
No, 7911 Roble Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 7911 Roble Place offer parking?
Yes, 7911 Roble Place offers parking.
Does 7911 Roble Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7911 Roble Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7911 Roble Place have a pool?
Yes, 7911 Roble Place has a pool.
Does 7911 Roble Place have accessible units?
No, 7911 Roble Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7911 Roble Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7911 Roble Place has units with dishwashers.

