7911 Roble Place

Amenities
Beautiful detached home in the wonderful Rancho Ponderosa community of La Costa. Fantastic school districts - San Dieguito and Encinitas, La Costa Canyon High School. 4 full bedrooms plus a large office, 3 bathrooms, 2049 sf. Lovely private pool and jacuzzi in backyard. Large attached 2-car garage with work bench. Quiet and private cul-de-sac location, corner lot. Great floorplan with one full bedroom and bath downstairs. Vaulted ceilings. Ceiling fans. Separate dining room. See Supplemental!