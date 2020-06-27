All apartments in Carlsbad
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
7797 Caminito Monarca
Last updated March 27 2020

7797 Caminito Monarca

7797 Caminito Monarca · No Longer Available
Location

7797 Caminito Monarca, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in La Costa. Completely renovated, you are first tenant in this basically brand new unit. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 11th 2020. $2,700/month rent. $2,700 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7797 Caminito Monarca have any available units?
7797 Caminito Monarca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7797 Caminito Monarca have?
Some of 7797 Caminito Monarca's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7797 Caminito Monarca currently offering any rent specials?
7797 Caminito Monarca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7797 Caminito Monarca pet-friendly?
Yes, 7797 Caminito Monarca is pet friendly.
Does 7797 Caminito Monarca offer parking?
Yes, 7797 Caminito Monarca offers parking.
Does 7797 Caminito Monarca have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7797 Caminito Monarca offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7797 Caminito Monarca have a pool?
Yes, 7797 Caminito Monarca has a pool.
Does 7797 Caminito Monarca have accessible units?
No, 7797 Caminito Monarca does not have accessible units.
Does 7797 Caminito Monarca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7797 Caminito Monarca has units with dishwashers.

