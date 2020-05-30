All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:14 AM

7722 Rocio St

7722 Rocio Street · No Longer Available
Location

7722 Rocio Street, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7722 Rocio St have any available units?
7722 Rocio St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7722 Rocio St have?
Some of 7722 Rocio St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7722 Rocio St currently offering any rent specials?
7722 Rocio St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7722 Rocio St pet-friendly?
No, 7722 Rocio St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 7722 Rocio St offer parking?
Yes, 7722 Rocio St offers parking.
Does 7722 Rocio St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7722 Rocio St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7722 Rocio St have a pool?
Yes, 7722 Rocio St has a pool.
Does 7722 Rocio St have accessible units?
No, 7722 Rocio St does not have accessible units.
Does 7722 Rocio St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7722 Rocio St has units with dishwashers.
