7532 Jerez Court #12

Location

7532 Jerez Court, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
7532 Jerez Court #12 Available 03/13/20 7532 Jerez Court #12 ~ Quaint Condo in Carlsbad - This is a three story - 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1867 square foot condo in Carlsbad! The condo features beautiful wood and tile flooring throughout, granite counter-tops, AC, a fireplace in the living room and one in the master bedroom, multiple patios off the living room, master bedroom and second bedroom, and an attached 2 car garage.

Appliances include a gas range, a fridge, a dishwasher, a microwave and a washer and dryer. Tenant pays all utilities except trash. Only one cat or one dog 15 pounds or less may be approved by the Owner.

Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

(RLNE5496729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7532 Jerez Court #12 have any available units?
7532 Jerez Court #12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7532 Jerez Court #12 have?
Some of 7532 Jerez Court #12's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7532 Jerez Court #12 currently offering any rent specials?
7532 Jerez Court #12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7532 Jerez Court #12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7532 Jerez Court #12 is pet friendly.
Does 7532 Jerez Court #12 offer parking?
Yes, 7532 Jerez Court #12 offers parking.
Does 7532 Jerez Court #12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7532 Jerez Court #12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7532 Jerez Court #12 have a pool?
No, 7532 Jerez Court #12 does not have a pool.
Does 7532 Jerez Court #12 have accessible units?
No, 7532 Jerez Court #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 7532 Jerez Court #12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7532 Jerez Court #12 has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nearby Neighborhoods

Apartments Near Colleges

