Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

7532 Jerez Court #12 Available 03/13/20 7532 Jerez Court #12 ~ Quaint Condo in Carlsbad - This is a three story - 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1867 square foot condo in Carlsbad! The condo features beautiful wood and tile flooring throughout, granite counter-tops, AC, a fireplace in the living room and one in the master bedroom, multiple patios off the living room, master bedroom and second bedroom, and an attached 2 car garage.



Appliances include a gas range, a fridge, a dishwasher, a microwave and a washer and dryer. Tenant pays all utilities except trash. Only one cat or one dog 15 pounds or less may be approved by the Owner.



Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com



Ambassador Property Management

BRE# 02006674



(RLNE5496729)