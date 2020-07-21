Rent Calculator
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
7514 Jerez Court
7514 Jerez Court
7514 Jerez Court
Browse Similar Places
Location
7514 Jerez Court, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7514 Jerez Court have any available units?
7514 Jerez Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carlsbad, CA
.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carlsbad Rent Report
.
Is 7514 Jerez Court currently offering any rent specials?
7514 Jerez Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7514 Jerez Court pet-friendly?
No, 7514 Jerez Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carlsbad
.
Does 7514 Jerez Court offer parking?
No, 7514 Jerez Court does not offer parking.
Does 7514 Jerez Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7514 Jerez Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7514 Jerez Court have a pool?
No, 7514 Jerez Court does not have a pool.
Does 7514 Jerez Court have accessible units?
No, 7514 Jerez Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7514 Jerez Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7514 Jerez Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 7514 Jerez Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7514 Jerez Court does not have units with air conditioning.
