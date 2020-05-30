All apartments in Carlsbad
7506 GIBRALTAR STREET B
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:32 PM

7506 GIBRALTAR STREET B

7506 Gibraltar Street · No Longer Available
Location

7506 Gibraltar Street, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW! Call Lauren - 760-452-6555 Bella La Costa - Luxury Townhomes Recently Renovated New Stainless Steel Appliances Full Size Washer/Dryer In Unit On Site Management Swimming Pool/Jacuzzi/BBQ Grill Lounge Area Experience the true essence of coastal living at Bella La Costa! Tucked in the quaint, seaside town of Carlsbad, California, Bella offers a peaceful, convenient location minutes from Onmi La Costa Golf Resort, beautiful beaches, lagoons, and resorts that remain some of San Diego's best kept secrets. Enjoy the charm, comfort, and luxury of our community and dynamic two-bedroom homes. We offer spacious and comfortable two-bedroom townhomes spanning three levels (complete with attached garage), as well as single-level two-bedroom homes with carport parking. Just a few miles from the coast, Bella La Costa residents enjoy South Carlsbad State Beach, a mecca for happy campers and beach lovers alike; while nearby Tamarack is the spot to ride the waves with local surfers. Fall in love with the outdoors amid picturesque scenery: tall bluffs, hypnotic lagoons, and sprawling green parks. Between bicycling, kayaking, surfing, and golf, the Bella La Costa lifestyle includes relaxing on the beach or alongside our sparkling pool, or indulging in the countless nearby shopping options. Bella's lovely homes are designed with thoughtful details yet enough flexibility and openness to make the space your very own. Homes include a private patio or balcony, custom cabinetry, a washer-dryer, energy-efficient appliances, dishwasher, ceiling fan, and plenty of storage space. For your convenience, we offer a parking solution, online rental payments, and a friendly onsite staff--in addition to all the nearby neighborhood amenities, like parks and beaches. Features: Microwave Refrigerator Dishwasher Balcony, deck, patio Heat - gas Pet Friendly Storage units Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7506 GIBRALTAR STREET B have any available units?
7506 GIBRALTAR STREET B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7506 GIBRALTAR STREET B have?
Some of 7506 GIBRALTAR STREET B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7506 GIBRALTAR STREET B currently offering any rent specials?
7506 GIBRALTAR STREET B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7506 GIBRALTAR STREET B pet-friendly?
Yes, 7506 GIBRALTAR STREET B is pet friendly.
Does 7506 GIBRALTAR STREET B offer parking?
Yes, 7506 GIBRALTAR STREET B offers parking.
Does 7506 GIBRALTAR STREET B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7506 GIBRALTAR STREET B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7506 GIBRALTAR STREET B have a pool?
Yes, 7506 GIBRALTAR STREET B has a pool.
Does 7506 GIBRALTAR STREET B have accessible units?
No, 7506 GIBRALTAR STREET B does not have accessible units.
Does 7506 GIBRALTAR STREET B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7506 GIBRALTAR STREET B has units with dishwashers.
