Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:26 AM

7504 GIBRALTAR STREET A

7504 Gibraltar Street · (760) 681-8822
Location

7504 Gibraltar Street, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE NOW!

Touch-Free Showing and Move-In!

Take a VIRTUAL TOUR NOW!!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RCSyDuLj6Dm&mls=1

Bella La Costa - Luxury Town homes

Recently Renovated

New Stainless Steel Appliances Full Size Washer/Dryer In Unit
On Site Management
Swimming Pool/Jacuzzi/BBQ
Grill Lounge Area
2 Car Tandem garage Included

Experience the true essence of coastal living at Bella La Costa! Tucked in the quaint, seaside town of Carlsbad, California, Bella offers a peaceful, convenient location minutes from Onmi La Costa Golf Resort, beautiful beaches, lagoons, and resorts that remain some of San Diego's best kept secrets. Enjoy the charm, comfort, and luxury of our community and dynamic two-bedroom homes. We offer spacious and comfortable two-bedroom townhomes spanning three levels (complete with attached garage), as well as single-level two-bedroom homes with carport parking. Just a few miles from the coast, Bella La Costa residents enjoy South Carlsbad State Beach, a mecca for happy campers and beach lovers alike; while nearby Tamarack is the spot to ride the waves with local surfers. Fall in love with the outdoors amid picturesque scenery: tall bluffs, hypnotic lagoons, and sprawling green parks. Between bicycling, kayaking, surfing, and golf, the Bella La Costa lifestyle includes relaxing on the beach or alongside our sparkling pool, or indulging in the countless nearby shopping options. Bella's lovely homes are designed with thoughtful details yet enough flexibility and openness to make the space your very own. Homes include a private patio or balcony, custom cabinetry, a washer-dryer, energy-efficient appliances, dishwasher, ceiling fan, and plenty of storage space. For your convenience, we offer a parking solution, online rental payments, and a friendly onsite staff--in addition to all the nearby neighborhood amenities, like parks and beaches.

Features: Microwave Refrigerator Dishwasher Balcony, deck, patio Heat - gas Pet Friendly Storage units Pool
AVAILABLE NOW!

Call Lauren - 760-681-8822

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

