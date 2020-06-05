All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

743 Magnolia Avenue

743 Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

743 Magnolia Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Barrio

Amenities

new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
new construction
- Beautiful new construction townhome in downtown Carlsbad. Walking distance to the village, schools, shopping, eateries, pubs and more. Easy on and off freeway access and a short walk to the world famous Tamarack Beach

(RLNE5008494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 743 Magnolia Avenue have any available units?
743 Magnolia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
Is 743 Magnolia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
743 Magnolia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 743 Magnolia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 743 Magnolia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 743 Magnolia Avenue offer parking?
No, 743 Magnolia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 743 Magnolia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 743 Magnolia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 743 Magnolia Avenue have a pool?
No, 743 Magnolia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 743 Magnolia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 743 Magnolia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 743 Magnolia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 743 Magnolia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 743 Magnolia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 743 Magnolia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
