743 Magnolia Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92008 The Barrio
Amenities
new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
new construction
- Beautiful new construction townhome in downtown Carlsbad. Walking distance to the village, schools, shopping, eateries, pubs and more. Easy on and off freeway access and a short walk to the world famous Tamarack Beach
(RLNE5008494)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 743 Magnolia Avenue have any available units?
743 Magnolia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
Is 743 Magnolia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
743 Magnolia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.