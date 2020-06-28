All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 7383 CIRCULO RONDA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
7383 CIRCULO RONDA
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:09 PM

7383 CIRCULO RONDA

7383 Circulo Ronda · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7383 Circulo Ronda, Carlsbad, CA 92009
La Costa Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fire pit
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
NEWLY BUILT, 4 BED, 3BATH OCEAN VIEW HOME! Stunning light & bright open concept home with full bed/bath on first floor. Very quiet location in neighborhood. Excellent Encinitas Schools, walk to La Costa town square. Home offers open chef kitchen, large island, Pano bi-folding glass doors leading to entertainers yard w/fire pit, large covered loggia. Expansive master bed suite with balcony offering outstanding sunsets and ocean views. Gardener & trash Included, NO PETS ALLOWED!! Call Cullen (310) 971-0809

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7383 CIRCULO RONDA have any available units?
7383 CIRCULO RONDA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7383 CIRCULO RONDA have?
Some of 7383 CIRCULO RONDA's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7383 CIRCULO RONDA currently offering any rent specials?
7383 CIRCULO RONDA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7383 CIRCULO RONDA pet-friendly?
No, 7383 CIRCULO RONDA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 7383 CIRCULO RONDA offer parking?
Yes, 7383 CIRCULO RONDA offers parking.
Does 7383 CIRCULO RONDA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7383 CIRCULO RONDA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7383 CIRCULO RONDA have a pool?
No, 7383 CIRCULO RONDA does not have a pool.
Does 7383 CIRCULO RONDA have accessible units?
No, 7383 CIRCULO RONDA does not have accessible units.
Does 7383 CIRCULO RONDA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7383 CIRCULO RONDA has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College