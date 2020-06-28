7383 CIRCULO RONDA

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fire pit fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking

NEWLY BUILT, 4 BED, 3BATH OCEAN VIEW HOME! Stunning light & bright open concept home with full bed/bath on first floor. Very quiet location in neighborhood. Excellent Encinitas Schools, walk to La Costa town square. Home offers open chef kitchen, large island, Pano bi-folding glass doors leading to entertainers yard w/fire pit, large covered loggia. Expansive master bed suite with balcony offering outstanding sunsets and ocean views. Gardener & trash Included, NO PETS ALLOWED!! Call Cullen (310) 971-0809