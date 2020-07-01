All apartments in Carlsbad
7337 Alicante Rd Unit A

7337 Alicante Road · No Longer Available
Location

7337 Alicante Road, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 1B/1.5B w/ 2 Car Attached Garage, Washer/Dryer and Patio! - Available Now!!!

Beautiful 1B/1.5BA townhome available for lease in Carlsbad featuring approximately 954 SF of living space over two levels. Brand new carpet and vinyl plank flooring! Open living room with cozy fireplace and slider leading to private front patio. Washer and dryer located in attached 2-car garage. Large bedroom features walk-in closet and attached bathroom. Community features swimming pool and tennis courts!

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1870
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- AIR CONDITIONING: no
- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider 1 small pet

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://goodlife.petscreening.com

-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xIl8e5GctqU&feature=youtu.be

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Colina de la Costai/Carlsbad
- PARKING: 2 car-attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: no
- YARD: Patio
- YEAR BUILT: 1975

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5652870)

