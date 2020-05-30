All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 7163 TERN Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
7163 TERN Place
Last updated May 25 2020 at 10:40 PM

7163 TERN Place

7163 Tern Place · (760) 420-9177
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7163 Tern Place, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Aviara

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN AVIARA! AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020 Fully furnished 2 BR, 2.5 BATH, Formal Living and Dining Rms, Huge Open Kitchen w/Family Rm, Fireplace. Very Large Master Suite w/Fireplace, Jacuzzi type Tub, separate shower, Large Walk -in Closet. Second BR with large closet. French doors from Family Rm & Master BR open to Very Private Patio overlooking Wooded Area and 18th hole of Aviara Golf Course. Ideal for entertaining . 2 car att garage. Lease term flexible 6-12 months. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7163 TERN Place have any available units?
7163 TERN Place has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7163 TERN Place have?
Some of 7163 TERN Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7163 TERN Place currently offering any rent specials?
7163 TERN Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7163 TERN Place pet-friendly?
No, 7163 TERN Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 7163 TERN Place offer parking?
Yes, 7163 TERN Place does offer parking.
Does 7163 TERN Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7163 TERN Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7163 TERN Place have a pool?
No, 7163 TERN Place does not have a pool.
Does 7163 TERN Place have accessible units?
No, 7163 TERN Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7163 TERN Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7163 TERN Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7163 TERN Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Spanish Landing Carlsbad
315 Acacia Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity