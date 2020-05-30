7163 TERN Place

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN AVIARA! AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020 Fully furnished 2 BR, 2.5 BATH, Formal Living and Dining Rms, Huge Open Kitchen w/Family Rm, Fireplace. Very Large Master Suite w/Fireplace, Jacuzzi type Tub, separate shower, Large Walk -in Closet. Second BR with large closet. French doors from Family Rm & Master BR open to Very Private Patio overlooking Wooded Area and 18th hole of Aviara Golf Course. Ideal for entertaining . 2 car att garage. Lease term flexible 6-12 months. No pets please.