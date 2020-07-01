All apartments in Carlsbad
Location

7155 Lantana Terrace, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Amazing Remodeled Home in Gated Community of Carlsbad - Ready for move in - This 2x2 home has everything you have dreamed of. Lets start with a private street in a park like setting with a backyard with a awesome view of pond with fountain and hiking trails. This home in the community of Sea Cliff has extras including:
* Hiking Trails
* Clubhouse
* Pool & Spa
* Tennis Court
* Outdoor Cooking area
* Picnic area with tables
* Recreation room
* Perfectly manicured community grounds

As you enter through the gated entrance courtyard to your front door and walk inside, you will immediately notice the soaring cathedral ceilings and tons of windows providing sunlight throughout. Your living room is highlighted by a gorgeous tiled fireplace and Wood style flooring.
The kitchen has tons of extras; all new Stainless Steel Appliances including a microwave.
A separate laundry room off the kitchen with a full size washer and dryer.
The two bedrooms have great fresh carpeting and large windows and the master has glass patio doors to the backyard.
This backyard is spacious and includes a private jacuzzi (monthly service included), plantings and an awesome view of the common area which shows off a large pond with a fountain, creating a relaxing area for you and the family.
There is also a side yard area with entrance to your two car garage along with a doggie door for your lovely pet.
Amazing location with easy access to the I-5 and all the wonderful shopping, restaurants and activities of Carlsbad Village one exit away.
Award winning schools of Carlsbad.

Seeking applicants with combined income 3X rent; excellent credit and rental history ( no collection accounts and no delinquencies in the revolving accounts in the last 12 months or debits to a prior landlord.). Guarantors or co-signers not accepted on this property. Pet OK on approval with additional $500 deposit and monthly pet fee.

Call immediately for an appointment to view Holly @ 760-828-2568

(RLNE5453832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

