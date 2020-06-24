All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated March 19 2019

7090 Sitio Corazon

7090 Sitio Corazon · No Longer Available
Location

7090 Sitio Corazon, Carlsbad, CA 92009
La Costa Oaks North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Immaculate, furnished, move-in ready, La Costa Oaks model home. Sun-bathed 1st floor has hardwood floors, living room, family room, gourmet kitchen, dining, & separate office. Kitchen offers upgraded SS appliances and granite center island. Upstairs master retreat has mountain views, dual vanities & walk-in closets. Also upstairs is loft, balcony, 2 BR with shared bath, 1 ensuite BR & laundry room. Cozy backyard features built-in bbq & lawn. Walk to Splashes swim club & park. Top-ranked school districts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7090 Sitio Corazon have any available units?
7090 Sitio Corazon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7090 Sitio Corazon have?
Some of 7090 Sitio Corazon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7090 Sitio Corazon currently offering any rent specials?
7090 Sitio Corazon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7090 Sitio Corazon pet-friendly?
No, 7090 Sitio Corazon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 7090 Sitio Corazon offer parking?
Yes, 7090 Sitio Corazon offers parking.
Does 7090 Sitio Corazon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7090 Sitio Corazon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7090 Sitio Corazon have a pool?
Yes, 7090 Sitio Corazon has a pool.
Does 7090 Sitio Corazon have accessible units?
No, 7090 Sitio Corazon does not have accessible units.
Does 7090 Sitio Corazon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7090 Sitio Corazon has units with dishwashers.
