7090 Sitio Corazon

Amenities
Immaculate, furnished, move-in ready, La Costa Oaks model home. Sun-bathed 1st floor has hardwood floors, living room, family room, gourmet kitchen, dining, & separate office. Kitchen offers upgraded SS appliances and granite center island. Upstairs master retreat has mountain views, dual vanities & walk-in closets. Also upstairs is loft, balcony, 2 BR with shared bath, 1 ensuite BR & laundry room. Cozy backyard features built-in bbq & lawn. Walk to Splashes swim club & park. Top-ranked school districts.