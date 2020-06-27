All apartments in Carlsbad
7060 Whitewater Street
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:48 PM

7060 Whitewater Street

7060 Whitewater Street · No Longer Available
Location

7060 Whitewater Street, Carlsbad, CA 92011
South Beach

Amenities

granite counters
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom House In Hanover Beach Community - - Located in Hanover Beach Community
- West of I-5
- Walking Distance to Ponto Beach
- Granite Counters
- Gardener Included
- 2 Car Garage
- Tile Floors
- New Carpet
- Freshly Painted

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE5108008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7060 Whitewater Street have any available units?
7060 Whitewater Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
Is 7060 Whitewater Street currently offering any rent specials?
7060 Whitewater Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7060 Whitewater Street pet-friendly?
No, 7060 Whitewater Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 7060 Whitewater Street offer parking?
Yes, 7060 Whitewater Street offers parking.
Does 7060 Whitewater Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7060 Whitewater Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7060 Whitewater Street have a pool?
No, 7060 Whitewater Street does not have a pool.
Does 7060 Whitewater Street have accessible units?
No, 7060 Whitewater Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7060 Whitewater Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7060 Whitewater Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7060 Whitewater Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7060 Whitewater Street does not have units with air conditioning.

