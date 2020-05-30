7058 Rose Drive

Amenities

Lynn Smith La Costa Sales & Rentals Lic. #01502169 www.lchomes.com 760-436-5111 Gorgeous Aviara home! Large backyard with beautiful landscaping and patio. Custom pond and waterfall. Beautiful custom walnut distressed wood floors. Dramatic wood & iron-work staircase. Walk in pantry. All bedrooms have their own bath. Gorgeous upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops. Stainless steel appliances. Peak ocean views from upstairs. Washer, dryer a&refrigerator included. No pets allowed. Call today to visit!!