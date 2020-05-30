All apartments in Carlsbad
7058 Rose Drive
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:14 AM

7058 Rose Drive

7058 Rose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7058 Rose Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Lynn Smith La Costa Sales & Rentals Lic. #01502169 www.lchomes.com 760-436-5111 Gorgeous Aviara home! Large backyard with beautiful landscaping and patio. Custom pond and waterfall. Beautiful custom walnut distressed wood floors. Dramatic wood & iron-work staircase. Walk in pantry. All bedrooms have their own bath. Gorgeous upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops. Stainless steel appliances. Peak ocean views from upstairs. Washer, dryer a&refrigerator included. No pets allowed. Call today to visit!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7058 Rose Drive have any available units?
7058 Rose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7058 Rose Drive have?
Some of 7058 Rose Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7058 Rose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7058 Rose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7058 Rose Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7058 Rose Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 7058 Rose Drive offer parking?
No, 7058 Rose Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7058 Rose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7058 Rose Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7058 Rose Drive have a pool?
No, 7058 Rose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7058 Rose Drive have accessible units?
No, 7058 Rose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7058 Rose Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7058 Rose Drive has units with dishwashers.
