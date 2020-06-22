All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated April 1 2019 at 5:00 PM

7031 Manzanita St

7031 Manzanita Street · No Longer Available
Location

7031 Manzanita Street, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7031 Manzanita St have any available units?
7031 Manzanita St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
Is 7031 Manzanita St currently offering any rent specials?
7031 Manzanita St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7031 Manzanita St pet-friendly?
No, 7031 Manzanita St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 7031 Manzanita St offer parking?
No, 7031 Manzanita St does not offer parking.
Does 7031 Manzanita St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7031 Manzanita St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7031 Manzanita St have a pool?
No, 7031 Manzanita St does not have a pool.
Does 7031 Manzanita St have accessible units?
No, 7031 Manzanita St does not have accessible units.
Does 7031 Manzanita St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7031 Manzanita St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7031 Manzanita St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7031 Manzanita St does not have units with air conditioning.
