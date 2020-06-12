7030 Heron Cir

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pool hot tub fireplace furnished

Executive Furnished 4 bedroom Carlsbad short term or long term - The Bay Collection community home has everything an executive would want for their family lifestyle.Furnish or unfurnished. 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms. One bedroom and bath on the first level. Bonus room upstairs. Ocean views, pool, spa, with inside, outside fireplaces. Trimmed with granite, travertine, wood flooring, custom cabinetry, crown molding. 4 rooms are equipped with entertainment centers. Plenty of storage, and solar keeps the utilities low.

Pool & Yard service included. Move in ready, short term or long term. Rent with option to purchase could be available as well.



contact Tee: 760-840-0088



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4549257)