All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 6981 Shoreline Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
6981 Shoreline Dr
Last updated July 21 2019 at 6:53 AM

6981 Shoreline Dr

6981 Shoreline Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6981 Shoreline Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011
South Beach

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6981 Shoreline Dr have any available units?
6981 Shoreline Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6981 Shoreline Dr have?
Some of 6981 Shoreline Dr's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6981 Shoreline Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6981 Shoreline Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6981 Shoreline Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6981 Shoreline Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6981 Shoreline Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6981 Shoreline Dr offers parking.
Does 6981 Shoreline Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6981 Shoreline Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6981 Shoreline Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6981 Shoreline Dr has a pool.
Does 6981 Shoreline Dr have accessible units?
No, 6981 Shoreline Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6981 Shoreline Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6981 Shoreline Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College