6962 Carnation Drive

2 Bedroom 1.5 bath Townhome in Carlsbad off Poinsettia. Light and bright end unit with new flooring and paint! Two large bedrooms upstairs. Fireplace in Master Bedroom. 1 bath upstairs and half bath downstairs. Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. Laundry area conveniently located upstairs. Fenced Patio. Enjoy the Community pool. Easy access to I-5, shopping and the Beach! Detached 1 car garage with opener. Sorry, No pets!

$40 Screening fee per Adult 18 yrs and older



For more information contact:

Spangler Realty

3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101

Carlsbad, Ca. 92008

www.spanglerrealty.com

(760)434-7353

DRE License#: 01222003



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now

