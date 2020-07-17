All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:37 PM

6962 Carnation Drive

6962 Carnation Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2002965
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6962 Carnation Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1304 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2 Bedroom 1.5 bath Townhome in Carlsbad off Poinsettia. Light and bright end unit with new flooring and paint! Two large bedrooms upstairs. Fireplace in Master Bedroom. 1 bath upstairs and half bath downstairs. Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. Laundry area conveniently located upstairs. Fenced Patio. Enjoy the Community pool. Easy access to I-5, shopping and the Beach! Detached 1 car garage with opener. Sorry, No pets!
$40 Screening fee per Adult 18 yrs and older

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
DRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6962 Carnation Drive have any available units?
6962 Carnation Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6962 Carnation Drive have?
Some of 6962 Carnation Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6962 Carnation Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6962 Carnation Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6962 Carnation Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6962 Carnation Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6962 Carnation Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6962 Carnation Drive offers parking.
Does 6962 Carnation Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6962 Carnation Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6962 Carnation Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6962 Carnation Drive has a pool.
Does 6962 Carnation Drive have accessible units?
No, 6962 Carnation Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6962 Carnation Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6962 Carnation Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
