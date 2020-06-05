6941 Copal place

Amenities
Welcome to this immaculate La Costa Greens home/ Spacious 3,181 SQFT 4 Bed/3.5 Bath w/1 BD/1BA CASITA, High end finishes, open kitchen w/ Thermador gas range, stainless steel appl. & large kitchen island. Family room w/ fireplace, high ceilings w/ natural light. Formal dining & living room, breakfast nook, Master suite w/ Upgraded bath, massive closet, Southwest facing backyard, patio furniture included. Ample storage! Access to Clubhouse w pool and gym, quick access to shopping/ restaurants & the ocean!