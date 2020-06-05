All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated March 22 2020 at 11:07 PM

6941 Copal place

6941 Coral Place · No Longer Available
Location

6941 Coral Place, Carlsbad, CA 92009
La Costa Greens

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Welcome to this immaculate La Costa Greens home/ Spacious 3,181 SQFT 4 Bed/3.5 Bath w/1 BD/1BA CASITA, High end finishes, open kitchen w/ Thermador gas range, stainless steel appl. & large kitchen island. Family room w/ fireplace, high ceilings w/ natural light. Formal dining & living room, breakfast nook, Master suite w/ Upgraded bath, massive closet, Southwest facing backyard, patio furniture included. Ample storage! Access to Clubhouse w pool and gym, quick access to shopping/ restaurants & the ocean!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6941 Copal place have any available units?
6941 Copal place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6941 Copal place have?
Some of 6941 Copal place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6941 Copal place currently offering any rent specials?
6941 Copal place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6941 Copal place pet-friendly?
No, 6941 Copal place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6941 Copal place offer parking?
Yes, 6941 Copal place offers parking.
Does 6941 Copal place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6941 Copal place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6941 Copal place have a pool?
Yes, 6941 Copal place has a pool.
Does 6941 Copal place have accessible units?
No, 6941 Copal place does not have accessible units.
Does 6941 Copal place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6941 Copal place has units with dishwashers.

