Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

6781 Encelia Pl

6781 Encelia Pl · No Longer Available
Location

6781 Encelia Pl, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Brand New Build 3B/2.5BA House w/ Attached Garage, Backyard & Washer/Dryer! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautiful newly built 3B/2.5BA house available for lease in Carlsbad featuring approximately 2,048 SF of living space over two levels. Never occupied--be the first to live in this gorgeous property! Open living room, dining & kitchen feature large windows providing great natural light. Light and bright kitchen features stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space with access to private yard. 2 car attached garage located off of kitchen. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and attached bathroom featuring dual sinks, shower stall and additional walk-in closet. Bonus nook located in upstairs hallway. Separate laundry room located upstairs includes washer/dryer with built-in cabinetry. Great location close to shops and restaurants. Community features built-in BBQ's and kids jungle gym!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3775
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D included
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets under 30lbs max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oc0EaX_1PuI
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Carlsbad / Treviso
- PARKING: 2 car attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: None. Tenant pays all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 2020

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5765752)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6781 Encelia Pl have any available units?
6781 Encelia Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6781 Encelia Pl have?
Some of 6781 Encelia Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6781 Encelia Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6781 Encelia Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6781 Encelia Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6781 Encelia Pl is pet friendly.
Does 6781 Encelia Pl offer parking?
Yes, 6781 Encelia Pl offers parking.
Does 6781 Encelia Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6781 Encelia Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6781 Encelia Pl have a pool?
No, 6781 Encelia Pl does not have a pool.
Does 6781 Encelia Pl have accessible units?
No, 6781 Encelia Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6781 Encelia Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 6781 Encelia Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
How much should you be paying for rent?

