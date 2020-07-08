6781 Encelia Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill garage

Brand New Build 3B/2.5BA House w/ Attached Garage, Backyard & Washer/Dryer! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Beautiful newly built 3B/2.5BA house available for lease in Carlsbad featuring approximately 2,048 SF of living space over two levels. Never occupied--be the first to live in this gorgeous property! Open living room, dining & kitchen feature large windows providing great natural light. Light and bright kitchen features stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space with access to private yard. 2 car attached garage located off of kitchen. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and attached bathroom featuring dual sinks, shower stall and additional walk-in closet. Bonus nook located in upstairs hallway. Separate laundry room located upstairs includes washer/dryer with built-in cabinetry. Great location close to shops and restaurants. Community features built-in BBQ's and kids jungle gym!



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $3775

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D included

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets under 30lbs max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oc0EaX_1PuI

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Carlsbad / Treviso

- PARKING: 2 car attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: None. Tenant pays all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 2020



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



(RLNE5765752)