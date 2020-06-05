All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 6741 Montia Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
6741 Montia Ct.
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:36 PM

6741 Montia Ct.

6741 Montia Court · (760) 500-8378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Poinsetta
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6741 Montia Court, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1384 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Elegant townhouse with Spanish influenced décor. Enjoy expansive 180 degree views of the Pacific Ocean from great room, porch, kitchen and master bedroom. This is an end unit featuring solid granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms and high end fixtures and appliances. Italian tile floors, excellent lighting and plantation shutters are throughout. This unit has gas forced air heat and central A/C. The great room features an open floor plan, leather furniture and a flat screen television. See supplements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6741 Montia Ct. have any available units?
6741 Montia Ct. has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6741 Montia Ct. have?
Some of 6741 Montia Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6741 Montia Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
6741 Montia Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6741 Montia Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 6741 Montia Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6741 Montia Ct. offer parking?
No, 6741 Montia Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 6741 Montia Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6741 Montia Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6741 Montia Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 6741 Montia Ct. has a pool.
Does 6741 Montia Ct. have accessible units?
No, 6741 Montia Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 6741 Montia Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6741 Montia Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6741 Montia Ct.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity