6741 Montia Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Elegant townhouse with Spanish influenced décor. Enjoy expansive 180 degree views of the Pacific Ocean from great room, porch, kitchen and master bedroom. This is an end unit featuring solid granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms and high end fixtures and appliances. Italian tile floors, excellent lighting and plantation shutters are throughout. This unit has gas forced air heat and central A/C. The great room features an open floor plan, leather furniture and a flat screen television. See supplements.